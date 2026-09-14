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Vishal Fabrics Secures India Ratings For Bank Facilities

Vishal Fabrics Limited has announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned and affirmed credit ratings for the company’s bank facilities, including term loans and fund-based and non-fund-based working capital limits.

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Vishal Fabrics Secures India Ratings For Bank Facilities

New Delhi [India], September 14: Vishal Fabrics Limited has announced that India Ratings and Research Private Limited has assigned and affirmed credit ratings for the company’s bank facilities.

According to the company’s regulatory filing dated September 12, 2026, India Ratings has assigned an IND A / Stable / IND A2+ rating to term loans amounting to ₹50 crore.

The rating agency has also affirmed the IND A / Stable / IND A2+ rating on the company’s existing term loans. In addition, Vishal Fabrics’ ₹200 crore fund-based working capital limits have been affirmed at IND A / Stable / IND A2+.

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The company’s ₹40 crore non-fund-based working capital limits have been assigned an IND A- / Stable / IND A2+rating.

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The ratings were communicated by India Ratings in a letter dated September 11, 2026, and subsequently disclosed by Vishal Fabrics under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Vishal Fabrics, part of the Chiripal Group, is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company said a copy of the rating agency’s letter is available on its website.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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