Meet Leo Puri, The Financial Veteran Taking Over As Asian Paints Chairman

Asian Paints has appointed financial sector veteran Leo Puri as an additional independent director for five years.
Puri will take over as chairman of the company’s board from January 23, 2027.
He will succeed R Seshasayee, whose term as an independent director ends on January 22, 2027.
Asian Paints has appointed financial sector veteran Leo Puri as its new chairman, with the leadership change set to take effect in January 2027.
The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that its board unanimously approved Puri’s appointment as an Additional and Independent Director for an initial five-year term. His appointment is effective September 7, 2026, and is subject to shareholders’ approval.
Puri’s term as an independent director will run until September 6, 2031. He will take over as chairman of the board from January 23, 2027, succeeding R Seshasayee, whose term as an independent director ends a day earlier.
Leo Puri’s Experience In Finance And Business
Puri brings around four decades of experience across financial services, private equity and consulting. He currently serves as Advisory India Chair at global private equity firm Apax.
He is also the chairman and independent director of Fortis Healthcare, lead independent director at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and an independent director at Madrid-based Amadeus IT Group.
Before his current roles, Puri served as chairman for South and Southeast Asia at JP Morgan Chase. He was also managing director and CEO of UTI Asset Management Company, managing director and general partner at Warburg Pincus, and a senior partner at McKinsey & Company.
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Puri’s Wider Policy And Industry Roles
Puri has also held board positions at several prominent organisations during his career. His experience extends beyond corporate and financial institutions into policy and industry bodies.
He currently chairs the Governing Council of the Institute for Sustainability, Employment and Growth, a not-for-profit policy body that works with central and state governments on areas including renewable energy, smart cities and employment generation.
Puri has previously served as chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). He has also been a member of various government and regulatory advisory committees.
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At Asian Paints, Puri will take over the board leadership as the company enters the next phase following Seshasayee’s tenure. His appointment as an independent director and subsequent elevation as chairman remain subject to the required shareholder approval.