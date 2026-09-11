Davangere Sugar Reports Rs 238.77 Cr FY26 Revenue, Outlines FCCB And Expansion Plans

The company’s board has also approved an investment of US$84.95 million in its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Aurevant Global Ltd. The approval was granted on July 25, 2026, as part of the planned utilisation of FCCB proceeds. The proposed investment involves the subscription of approximately 62.46 million ordinary shares of GBP 1 each in the subsidiary. The filing described the transaction as an approved investment with completion expected subsequently, rather than confirming that the entire amount had already been deployed at the time of disclosure.