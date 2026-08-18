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Sunlight School Marks 80th Independence Day With Patriotic Songs, Speeches And Rangoli

Sunlight School in Surat celebrated the 80th Independence Day with a student-led program featuring flag hoisting by NCC cadet Het Sojitra, speeches, and patriotic performances.

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Sunlight School Marks 80th Independence Day With Patriotic Songs, Speeches And Rangoli
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Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 17: Sunlight School celebrated the 80th Independence Day on its campus with a patriotic programme highlighting student participation, leadership and holistic development.

The national flag was hoisted by Het Sojitra, a talented student and NCC cadet of the school, who was invited as the chief guest. The school’s NCC Naval Cadets presented a march-past and accorded him a ceremonial salute.

Students of Classes 5 to 8 presented patriotic songs, while Harshita Sonawane of Class 4 and Radhya Hirpara of Class 2 delivered speeches on Independence Day. Addressing the gathering, Het Sojitra expressed gratitude to the school for nurturing his talent and providing opportunities to participate in various co-curricular activities from a young age.

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Trustee Jaysukh Kathiriya said that giving students opportunities to hoist the national flag and be honoured as guests helps build confidence and enables them to recognise and showcase their abilities. He added that such recognition also brings immense pride and joy to parents.

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A special highlight was that the entire programme was planned and conducted by the students, including anchoring and coordinating the flag-hoisting proceedings, reflecting the school’s emphasis on leadership, responsibility, teamwork and holistic development.

Students also decorated the campus and created a colourful rangoli based on the themes of New India” and “Developed India, adding to the patriotic spirit of the celebration.

The programme concluded with Principal Aditya Patel expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to making the Independence Day celebration a success.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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