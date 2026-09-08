Amazon Think Big Space Programme Strengthens STEM Education Through Teacher Capacity Building In Navi Mumbai

The teacher training program also recognises and motivates teachers through the Teacher Spotlight Series and Teacher Excellence Awards. As part of the Spotlight Series, teachers share photos, videos and brief accounts of how they have applied STEM best practices in their classrooms. Each week, one teacher is recognised among their peers for their innovative efforts and classroom impact. These submissions also form the basis for the Teacher Excellence Awards, where the top 10 teachers are shortlisted through a detailed selection process, with the top three honoured for their excellence and contribution to STEM education.