The House Of Makeba Launches O’Vanta, India’s First-Of-Its-Kind Interactive, Immersive Dining Experience

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Kanodia, Ram Singhal & Akash Singhal (Co-founders) O’Vanta by House of Makeba, said, “The opportunity with O’Vanta was not to create another restaurant with a different theme, but to question what a dining experience can actually be. We have reached a point where diners can access almost any cuisine, anywhere, so the differentiation increasingly lies in what happens around the plate and what stays with the guest afterwards. At O’Vanta, the food is only one part of the narrative. The changing light, sound, aroma, pace and collective movement of the room are designed to give each course context and emotion. We have deliberately kept the menu fluid because a story that never changes eventually stops being a story. Our ambition is to build a format where people return not simply to eat something new, but to experience something differently.”