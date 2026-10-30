Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Profit Surges 86% To Rs 7.78 Crore; Revenue Jumps 28% As Margins Improve

The improved financial performance could attract investor attention, particularly as the company continues to expand its business operations and strengthen its presence in the pharmaceutical sector.

The latest results demonstrate strengthening operational performance, supported by higher revenue generation and better profit conversion. The company recorded an additional ₹48.10 crore in quarterly revenue , while net profit increased by ₹3.60 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

A key highlight of the quarterly performance was the significant improvement in profitability, with net profit growing more than three times faster than revenue in percentage terms . The company’s net profit margin expanded to 3.6% from 2.5% a year earlier, indicating improved earnings efficiency.

The company’s consolidated revenue increased 28.48% to ₹216.97 crore during the July–September 2026 quarter, against ₹168.87 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting healthy growth in business operations.

New Delhi [India], October 30: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27 , with consolidated net profit surging 86.12% year-on-year to ₹7.78 crore , compared with ₹4.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.