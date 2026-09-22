Lumino Industries Q1FY27 Net Profit Rises 32% To ₹40cr

He added that the company's upcoming Ranihati facility, being developed in three phases to add 35,000 MT of capacity, would take its total installed capacity from 40,000 MT to 75,000 MT, and also give it the ability to produce HT power cables of up to 66 kV. The first 10,000 MT tranche of this expansion is targeted to come on stream in the second half of 2026-27, he said.