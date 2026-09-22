Lumino Industries Q1FY27 Net Profit Rises 32% To ₹40cr

Lumino Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 32.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹40 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27, helped by strong growth in its EPC business.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Lumino Industries said in a statement announcing April-June 2026 results post-IPO listing.
Revenue from operations grew 19.3% to ₹521 crore in the June quarter, against ₹437 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
Operating EBITDA rose 34.2% to ₹71 crore, with the margin improving to 13.6% from 12.1% a year earlier. Basic earnings per share stood at ₹1.65, up from ₹1.25.
The manufacturing business reported revenue of ₹371 crore, up 6.5% year-on-year, while the EPC business posted a 69.6% jump in revenue to ₹150 crore.
The company's combined order book stood at ₹3,059 crore as on June 30, 2026.
This was the company's maiden set of quarterly results following its stock market debut on September 3, after an IPO of ₹700 crore.
Looking ahead, Managing Director Devendra Goel said the company would look to leverage its upcoming capacity expansion to grow its share of specialised, higher-value products.
"The strategic priority will be to use the additional capacity to increase the contribution from specialised conductors and cables, including products for higher-voltage applications," he said.
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"In EPC, the company will focus on opportunities across substations and HTLS reconductoring, where its product manufacturing and project execution capabilities can be deployed synergistically," Goel said.
He added that the company's upcoming Ranihati facility, being developed in three phases to add 35,000 MT of capacity, would take its total installed capacity from 40,000 MT to 75,000 MT, and also give it the ability to produce HT power cables of up to 66 kV. The first 10,000 MT tranche of this expansion is targeted to come on stream in the second half of 2026-27, he said.
Lumino Industries is a manufacturer and solution provider in the power transmission and distribution sector, with operations spanning 26 states and four union territories, and exports to 17 countries.