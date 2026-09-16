Sudarshan Pharma Says Proposed 9.5% Stake Acquisition In US Firm Under Due Diligence

New Delhi [India], September 15: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd has provided an update on its proposed acquisition of a 9.5% equity stake in US-based Med Therapy Biotechnology Inc., stating that the transaction is currently under due diligence.
In a regulatory filing dated September 15, the company said the proposal to acquire the 9.5% stake in Med Therapy remains subject to confirmation by Med Therapy’s Board of Directors and completion of the required due diligence/approvals. The company clarified that the earlier disclosure was only an intimation of the proposal and that the transaction has not yet been completed.
The update follows an earlier company communication dated September 5, 2026, concerning the proposed acquisition. Sudarshan Pharma said it will provide further information once the required processes and approvals are completed.
Separately, the company disclosed that its promoters, Chairman and Managing Director Hemal Mehta and Joint Managing Director Sachin Mehta, are separately proposing to acquire 1.5% each in Med Therapy Biotechnology, independent of Sudarshan Pharma’s proposed 9.5% acquisition. These proposals are also undergoing due diligence and remain subject to due diligence and confirmation by Med Therapy’s Board of Directors.
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