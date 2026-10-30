Grand Nuptials Of Aishwarya And Sireesh Unite Prominent Bengaluru Families

This high-profile union brings together two of Karnataka’s most esteemed business families. The bride’s father, Shri. Kumar Babu, is the renowned Chairman of Cornerstone Properties, a leading force in Bengaluru’s real estate and property development sector. The groom’s father, Shri. Kupendra Reddy, is a distinguished former Member of Parliament and the Director of RGA Software Systems a large IT infrastructure development company in Bengaluru