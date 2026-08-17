Story TV Launches India’s First Hybrid AI Drama ‘The Bose Network’, Bringing Netaji’s 1940’s Story To Life

Written and directed by Lalit Marathe, one of the writers of Swades (2004), said, “A period film is not built on research alone; it is also built on imagination. You are trying to recreate a Calcutta that no living person remembers…the glow of a streetlamp at two in the morning, the silence inside a house where everyone knows a man is about to leave, but no one says it aloud. I have wanted to tell this story for years, and Story TV is the reason I finally could. They gave us the patience and craft of a feature film, while their AI-driven production pipeline allowed us to recreate the 1940s across four countries in a way that would have been almost impossible to achieve at this scale. For me, that opened up a whole new visual language for premium vertical storytelling. I have not been this excited about a project in a long time.”