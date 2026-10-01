Samvidhaan Pe Charcha 4.0 At Parul University Opens Conversations On Rights, Justice, Technology And The Future Of Law

Addressing the audience, Hon’ble Mr. Justice D.N. Ray shared his perspective on constitutional and legal issues along with his thoughts on how today’s youth is facing the challenges that come with the fast growing world. He said “ In this age of instant gratification and instant success, please be prepared to fail, which is the most important lesson which nobody will ever tell you. It is okay to fail. There’s no problem. So the most important thing is to fail and to live on with all these experiences and to understand that there is no competition which you are actually fighting. Your only competitor is You yourself.”