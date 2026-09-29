Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Partners With Government Of Odisha And State Bank Of India To Launch 'Go-Dhan' To Empower Dairy Farmers

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine-quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP’s portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams – South India’s leading ice cream brand; Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country’s largest private sector milk brand; Hatsun Dairy Products – a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products; ibaco – a premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers to create their own ice cream sundaes; and HAP Daily – with 4200+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman, Chandigarh, and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand’s reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar – A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts, ganache and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special ones with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.