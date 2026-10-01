YAAP Digital Secures Multi-Region Social Media Mandate From Narayana Health

On the partnership, Mr. Abhishek Misra, Country Head – Brand & Marketing, Narayana Health, said, “Our hospital units are deeply embedded in the communities they serve, and their social media presence needs to reflect that local context and relevance. Even as we maintain a consistent brand experience across the network, each unit engages with its audience differently. YAAP brings strong local storytelling capability and the ability to operate at scale across our unit pages, and we look forward to strengthening that connect.”