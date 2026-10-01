Hero MotoCorp CEO Harshavardhan Chitale: We Still Have Work To Do, But At Least We Have Started

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Yes, there's a bit of a conundrum in the fact that our overall market share appears to be declining, and it's important to understand what's happening. If you break the market into segments—commuter motorcycles, premium motorcycles, scooters, EVs, exports—in commuter, we are dominant with 85% share, and we're still growing even on that high base.

But the commuter segment, which used to be the largest part of the two-wheeler industry, hasn't grown as much as some others. Premium motorcycles are growing faster as India gets richer, scooters are growing faster as India urbanises and EVs are growing with the clean-mobility transition; exports have also grown. So, other categories have grown faster than commuter motorcycles.

Interestingly, if you look at our individual share in each of these—commuter, scooters, premium, exports, EVs—we've gained share in every one of them. But our business mix is such that it's very high on a category that's relatively growing slower than the others. And when you do the arithmetic, it appears that in the total, you're losing share.

It's important to disaggregate this: in each category, are we winning? Yes. But we need to win far more in the higher-growth categories to compensate for this mix effect. Over the past couple of quarters, our scooter sales have grown at over 40–50%. Last quarter, ICE [internal combustion engine] scooters grew at 80%. EVs grew 190% last year, and more than 150% in the first quarter this year—we gained 600 basis points of market share in the last year.

In premium, we started small—we launched the X440 with our Harley-Davidson partnership. Within a year of launch in the 400–500cc category, we've reached 25% market share. It's a small part of the market, but it gives us confidence that we can build a great product that gets lapped up. We still have work to do, but at least we have started.

In our international markets, we've grown more than 40% year on year for two consecutive years, and more than 60% in the first quarter of this year. So, we're seeing rapid growth and share gains in each of these areas, even though they're still small in absolute terms—which is why I look at it as glass half full, half empty.

When you're relatively small in a high-growth category and you've started doing well, there's a lot of headroom for growth. I see it as a great opportunity—four growth areas, each with a lot of high growth ahead for many quarters to come. That's the game plan.