Standard Engineering Technology Q2 FY27 Net Profit Rises 38% To Rs 28.2 Crore; Revenue Surges 62% To Rs 296.6 Crore

Commenting on the company’s performance, Nageswara Rao Kandula, Managing Director, Standard Engineering Technology Limited, said: “We are very pleased with our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance, which reflects the strength of our integrated engineering solutions business, strong CDMO and export opportunities, and the progress in GScale. SETL is a leading integrated engineering solutions provider for the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, food, beverages and AI data centre industry, and we are confident of sustaining this growth momentum in the coming quarters.”