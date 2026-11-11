Sathlokhar Synergys Records Strong Earnings Momentum In Q2 & H1 FY27; Revenue Doubles & EBITDA Margins Expand

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, “Q2 FY27 marks another important step forward in Sathlokhar’s growth journey, with strong growth in revenue and profitability. Revenue from operations nearly doubled year-on-year to ₹297 crore, while EBITDA grew 137% to ₹44 crore and profit after tax increased 111% to ₹29 crore. We also saw an improvement in our EBITDA margin to 14.86%, reflecting our ability to translate business growth into improved operating performance. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 85% to ₹502 crore, EBITDA increased 131% to ₹74 crore and PAT grew 120% to ₹51 crore. Our order inflows of ₹625 crore during H1 reflect the continued confidence of our customers, with repeat orders from established clients and new project wins contributing to our momentum. Our order book stood at ₹1,139 crore as of September 30, 2026, providing a strong base for execution, while our bid pipeline of ₹23,505 crore represents a significant pool of opportunities across industries and geographies. A key milestone during the quarter was the inauguration of our new PEB manufacturing facility at Pullivallam, Tamil Nadu. With a designed production capacity of 1,200 MT per month at optimum utilisation, the facility marks an important step towards backward integration. It will allow us to strengthen control over fabrication, quality and delivery timelines, while supporting both our internal project requirements and potential external demand. Looking ahead, we see opportunities arising from India’s expanding manufacturing base, warehousing requirements and industrial capex. Our focus is on converting these opportunities into quality orders, executing projects efficiently and progressively scaling our PEB manufacturing capabilities. As we grow, we remain committed to maintaining execution discipline, improving operational efficiency and building lasting customer relationships to support sustainable, profitable growth over the long term.”