CA Wallah Students Secure AIR 3 And AIR 4 In CA Foundation September 2026 Results, 15 Feature Among Top 20

Student Vaibhavi Singhal, scoring an AIR 3 in CA Foundation, shared, “Clearing CA Foundation with Rank 3 feels like a promise I made to myself and finally fulfilled. The faculty at PW’s CA Wallah supported me at every step, guided my preparation, and believed in me. I have also been a part of PW’s Commerce Wallah for my 12th Board Exam preparation and was able to score 97.8%, so continuing with PW felt like the right option. The faculty helped me understand how to approach the exam, guiding me through every step, and with the support of my family, I kept moving towards my goals.”