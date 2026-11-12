ORA Land Sells Out Phase 1 Of Flagship BluBay Project In Karjat, Generating Rs 145 Crore In Revenue

“The response to BluBay’s first phase is a validation of our vision to institutionalise and elevate the plotted development sector. Crossing ₹145 Crore in sales for 150 plots reflects market trust in ORA Group’s execution capability, product design, and land selection. Celebrating this moment alongside our channel partners and Suryakumar Yadav at St. Regis reinforces the power of shared vision. BluBay was conceived not just as land parcels but as a future-ready, international-grade ecosystem. This performance confirms that modern homebuyers are actively seeking well-planned communities anchored in long-term wellness and infrastructure.”