ORA Land Sells Out Phase 1 Of Flagship BluBay Project In Karjat, Generating Rs 145 Crore In Revenue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: ORA Land, the dedicated land development vertical of ORA Group, today announced the sell-out of Phase 1 of its flagship project, BluBay in Karjat. Following its launch, ORA Land sold 150 residential plots, generating over ₹145 Crore in top-line revenue.
Maiden plotted development vertical of ORA Group sells out Phase 1, reflecting demand for wellness-focused, infrastructure-backed residential land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Celebrates a milestone with a Channel Partner meet at The St. Regis Mumbai, featuring the Brand Ambassador of BluBay and India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav.
To mark this milestone and recognise the partner ecosystem that drove sales, ORA Land hosted a Phase 1 Success Event at The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel. The gathering brought together channel partners, real estate advisors, and corporate leaders. The evening featured a fireside chat with India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain and BluBay Brand Ambassador, Suryakumar Yadav (SKY), who shared insights on performance, balance, and his connection to BluBay’s #T60Life philosophy.
The sales of Phase 1 reflect growing interest in organised, master-planned, plotted communities that combine land ownership with resort-scale, wellness-driven infrastructure. Located in Karjat, a peripheral node benefiting from connectivity upgrades across the Mumbai-Navi Mumbai-Pune triangle, BluBay offers a residential land development in Maharashtra.
Commenting on the milestone, one of the youngest realtors in India, Ms. Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land (by ORA Group) said,
“The response to BluBay’s first phase is a validation of our vision to institutionalise and elevate the plotted development sector. Crossing ₹145 Crore in sales for 150 plots reflects market trust in ORA Group’s execution capability, product design, and land selection. Celebrating this moment alongside our channel partners and Suryakumar Yadav at St. Regis reinforces the power of shared vision. BluBay was conceived not just as land parcels but as a future-ready, international-grade ecosystem. This performance confirms that modern homebuyers are actively seeking well-planned communities anchored in long-term wellness and infrastructure.”
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Conceived in partnership with architecture firm Morphogenesis and featuring a lagoon experience engineered by Fluidra, BluBay brings luxury and nature-centric living to Karjat. The project’s market presence and lifestyle narrative were supported through its brand partnership with Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav, whose association around the #T60Life philosophy highlighted a balanced, wellness-led lifestyle outside urban congestion.
Karjat’s development as a residential hub is supported by infrastructure projects, improved highway networks, and access to industrial and corporate nodes in Navi Mumbai and Pune. As second-home buyers prioritise clear-title land in managed, amenity-rich townships, ORA Land’s early sales establish its presence in the regional land development market.
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Following the completion of Phase 1 sales, ORA Land is advancing development timelines and preparing to introduce subsequent phases of BluBay, alongside evaluating further land developments across Maharashtra.