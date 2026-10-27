IIM Calcutta Opens Admissions For 10th Batch Of Executive Leadership Programme For Women

About Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Spread across a 135-acre campus, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was established as the first national institute for Postgraduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation, and Indian industry. Over the years, IIM Calcutta gained global repute for imparting high-quality ‘Triple Accredited’ management school from India – with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association of MBAs (AMBA). It is also the only Indian business school that is a member of the Global Alliance in Management business community make it an effective mechanism for attracting India’s best Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia’s finest business schools. Its strong ties make it an effective mechanism for attracting India’s best talent and promoting management practices in Indian organisations.