The Advanced Programme in Business Analytics at IIM Calcutta comprises 16 modules covering data visualisation, AI and machine learning applications using Python, predictive modelling, digital transformation, deep learning, Generative AI, Agentic AI, business applications of data analytics and network analytics, among other areas. Participants will undertake a capstone project that requires them to address a real-world business problem through analytical methods, allowing them to apply their learning to practical organisational challenges. The programme also includes two campus immersion sessions of three days each, offering opportunities for intensive academic engagement and peer learning.