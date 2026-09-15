RPS Group Marks 23rd Foundation Day With Record-Breaking Blood Donation Drive, Collects 150+ Units

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shanti Parkash Gupta, Chairman of RPS Group, said, “For 23 years, RPS Group has not just built structures; we have built relationships and communities. We believe that true progress is meaningful only when it is inclusive and contributes to the well-being of society. Our Foundation Day is not merely a celebration of our corporate journey, but a reaffirmation of that belief and our commitment to society. The ‘Stronger Together, Building Lives’ campaign reflects our core philosophy of giving back. I am proud of our team and the community for coming together to make this blood donation drive a success.”