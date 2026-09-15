Ryan Group Of Schools Hosts The 24th Indian Model United Nations In The Capital

Reflecting on the conference’s legacy, Dr Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, said: “We are grateful to Lord Jesus Christ for enabling us to host this edition of INMUN 2026. As India takes its place as a global power, preparing young Indians to understand the world has never mattered more — and that preparation begins here. The students who represent nations at INMUN today will represent India tomorrow. Across twenty-four editions, this conference has been their proving ground, and its alumni today serve the nation as judges, diplomats, and IAS and IPS officers. Nothing makes us prouder.”