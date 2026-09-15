Can Fin Homes Showcases ‘Project Tejas’, Its Rs 296.95-Crore Enterprise Digital Transformation Programme

“Project Tejas represents a fundamental transformation in the way Can Fin Homes operates, serves customers and prepares for future growth. By integrating our core applications, cloud infrastructure, data, cybersecurity and digital processes, we are creating a more agile, resilient and scalable organisation. Our focus is to use technology responsibly to simplify customer journeys, strengthen risk management and enable faster, data-led decision-making across the business,” said Shri Suresh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Can Fin Homes Ltd.