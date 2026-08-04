Tata's Battery Unit Bets On Homegrown Tech To Make Lithium Cells

Costs Likely To Rise

Developing LFP technology in-house is expected to add to both costs and timelines for Agratas. This is unlike the company's approach for nickel manganese cobalt, or NMC, cells, where it licensed established technology from Japan's Automotive Energy Supply Corp, a unit of Hong Kong-based Envision Energy International Ltd. That partnership allowed Agratas to skip the early development stages for NMC cells, an advantage it does not have while building LFP cells from the ground up.