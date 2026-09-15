REHAU Opens Second House Of REHAU In Bengaluru, Bringing Its Complete Interior Solutions Experience Under One Roof

The CEO of REHAU Interior Solutions, Dr. Thomas Troeger, was also present during the launch. He further discussed his vision and the idea behind House of REHAU, stating, “Across markets, the interiors industry is moving towards a more integrated approach to materials, functionality and design. Customers more frequently expect solutions to work together as a complete system, while architects as well as designers and manufacturers are looking for greater confidence in how individual components perform within the finished space. This is an important part of the thinking behind House of REHAU. We bring together our expertise in surfaces, furniture components and interior systems in an environment where people can experience how these solutions come together first-hand. Bengaluru is an important addition to this global experience network. Its strong design and furniture ecosystem makes it a natural market for REHAU to engage with professionals and consumers who are shaping the next generation of interiors.”