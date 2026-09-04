Govt Urges Industry To Lead ₹60K Cr PM-SETU Initiative To Drive Energy, Industrial Transformation

Inviting broad participation, she concluded, "Tell us your future skill needs, shape our ITIs, and help build a workforce ready for India’s energy transition." Tanushree Bhowmik, WePOWER Coordinator, The World Bank, said, "To truly support India’s energy transition, we must invest in innovation and our people. An agile and diverse skilling and education system is vital to prepare for the future." Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, SSC NASSCOM, said, "It’s time to move from a job role-based approach to a competency model, combining digital, problem-solving and adaptability, to make the power sector aspirational and attract the next generation of talent." Dr. Abhinav Jindal, Senior Faculty, Power Management Institute, NTPC Business School, said, "Our hub-and-spoke model, with regional learning institutes and technology-driven training, helps us stay ahead in building a future-ready, sector-wide talent pool."