Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group – ‘More Than Gold’

The Group expressed its honour at being featured by Discovery India through More Than Gold, describing it as an opportunity to showcase the philosophy that has guided P.C. Chandra’s journey over the decades. The feature highlighted the Group’s evolution beyond a business enterprise into an institution driven by responsible business practices, innovation, social development, sustainability, and purposeful diversification. It also reflected a legacy of resilience, trust, and values that has enabled P.C. Chandra to create lasting social and economic impact while contributing to nation-building across generations.