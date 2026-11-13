RGIPT Sivasagar Campus Inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical And Cultural Fest

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Harish Hirani emphasised that an institution is defined not merely by its infrastructure, academic results or research facilities, but fundamentally by the quality of its people—their curiosity, courage, creativity and willingness to work together. He observed that XIWORONG’26 is much more than a series of competitions and cultural performances; it is a celebration of ideas, talent and teamwork, where technology meets creativity and individual abilities translate into collective achievements.