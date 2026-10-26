RGIPT Celebrates 10th Convocation, Showcases Progress In Research, Innovation And Industry Collaboration

Prof. A. B. Pandit, President of the Board of Governors of RGIPT, highlighted the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emphasised that its true value lies in applying knowledge for the benefit of society and the nation. He encouraged students to continuously upgrade their skills and stay abreast of emerging AI tools and techniques. He also stressed the importance of collaboration and teamwork in successfully developing and executing projects. Emphasising the need to assess both the outputs and outcomes of research and projects, he urged students to focus on translating their work into practical applications that advance scientific knowledge and contribute to societal progress. He congratulated all the graduating students and wished them success in their future endeavours.