Review: The Dealer — A Blockbuster On Paper

The launch also saw the presence of Gajraj Rao, Komal Nahta, Hadi Ali Abrar, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Joyeeta Sengupta, Alpana Verma, Kailash Gandhi, Aloka, Divya Shah, Simran Ahuja, Abhhishek Sharma, Hrithika Shah, Myiesha Abrar, And Many More With The Dealer, Ajit Menon and Anil Verma reaffirm their reputation as visionary storytellers. If ever a novel deserved a blockbuster adaptation, this is it.