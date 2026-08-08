Paul Merchants Gets RBI Approval for Perpetual AD Category-II Licence Under Revised FEMA Framework

Now, Paul Merchants is poised to enter its next phase of growth, with the RBI granting its approval for a perpetual licence to operate as an Authorised Dealer Category-II under the Foreign Exchange Management (Authorised Persons) Regulations, 2026. The licence significantly broadens the scope of services offered by the Company by authorising it to undertake additional non-trade current account transactions permissible under FEMA (excluding gifts and donations) and foreign trade transactions up to Rs. 25 lakh per transaction.