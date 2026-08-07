Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range On Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes And A Molten-Core Lava Cake To India In Minutes

The launch addresses a conspicuous gap in the Indian market. For most consumers, a proper cheesecake has barely existed as a ready option at all. It has meant a trip to a café or a premium patisserie, and it has been almost entirely absent from the retail freezer. Even lava cakes, more familiar to Indian palates, have long come in only a handful of options. Awsum is bringing both home, on demand, as the opening drop of a broader frozen line-up rolling out through the year.