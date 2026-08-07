Domicil Returns As Lounge Partner For The Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

As streaming continues to redefine entertainment, the home has become the preferred destination for immersive viewing experiences. It has given Indian audiences the freedom to watch what they want, when they want, and where they want. And furniture plays an important role in shaping how people relax, connect, and engage with the stories they love. Recognising this evolving lifestyle, Domicil’s partnership with the Indian Streaming Academy Awards reflects the brand’s belief that great stories deserve spaces that are equally inspiring.