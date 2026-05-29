Relaxo Footwears Unveils One Of Its Largest-Ever Autumn-Winter Collections While Celebrating 50 Years

Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-CEO and Whole Time Director, said, “Today’s young consumers are more fashion-aware, expressive, and trend-conscious than ever before. They seek footwear that complements their lifestyle while delivering comfort and versatility. Our Autumn-Winter 2026 collection has been thoughtfully curated around these evolving aspirations. This meet also gives us an opportunity to engage closely with our distributor partners, whose continued trust and support remain integral to Relaxo’s growth journey.”