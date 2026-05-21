Flite Launches ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ Campaign, Giving Everyday Footwear A Stylish Upgrade With Its New Buckle Range

Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director, said, “We are seeing consumers engage with footwear very differently today; it has become an extension of their personal style. With the ‘Style Ka Naya Andaaz’ campaign, we want to encourage people to experiment and express themselves more confidently. The new Buckle Range reflects this shift, bringing together comfort and a more style-driven approach that resonates with today’s consumers.