India’s Deep-Tech Future Begins With Basic Science: Raghu Mahajan

The challenge for public policy is therefore to sustain the long and uncertain path from discovery to application. A few months ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that “basic research is the origin of the entire scientific system” and called for a gradual increase in the share of research funding. China’s spending pattern reflects the same priority: expenditure on basic research rose by 11.1% in 2025 and was 89.4% higher in 2025 than in 2020.