PayPal Cuts Jobs In India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Teams Hit

PayPal has cut around 220 employees in India, according to the company, while sources had estimated the number at around 600.
The cuts are part of PayPal’s previously announced plan to reduce its global workforce by 20% over two to three years and deliver $1.5 billion in savings.
The layoffs add to a broader wave of restructuring and job cuts across India’s mature global capability centres as companies push AI-led efficiency and cost reduction.
PayPal Holdings has cut jobs across its India operations as the US fintech major restructures its global workforce and looks to reduce costs, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.
The layoffs have affected employees across technology, engineering, operations, payments and finance, among other functions, in the company’s Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad offices, multiple sources said.
Sources initially estimated that around 600 employees had been affected. PayPal, however, disputed that figure. A company spokesperson told Moneycontrol on Thursday that approximately 220 employees were impacted by the headcount reduction on August 31, representing about 4% of its India workforce.
PayPal India employs more than 6,000 people.
Employees Say Cuts Came Without Prior Notice
Employees affected by the restructuring said the process began on the morning of August 31.
“We didn’t get any prior notice. We got an invite to join a call on Monday morning (August 31) and there were many employees on it from across offices in India. We were informed that we would be let go. Right after the call, our access was immediately revoked,” one employee told Moneycontrol.
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The employee said the company subsequently sent an off-boarding email outlining the next steps. Employees were offered some job-search assistance and were told they would receive one month’s salary as severance, although details of the full and final settlement were yet to be communicated.
Another employee said they received a direct email on Monday morning informing them of their termination.
PayPal said the workforce changes are part of its previously announced multi-year transformation aimed at simplifying global operations and improving execution.
“Decisions like these are never easy. We recognize the impact they have on our employees and are committed to supporting them through this transition,” the spokesperson said.
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Global Layoffs In Phases
Several media reports have said PayPal’s global layoffs are being implemented in phases, starting with the Asia-Pacific region, including India, followed by employee meetings in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
In Ireland, around 164 employees were reportedly laid off on the same day, representing roughly 12% of PayPal’s workforce in the country.
The latest cuts follow management’s announcement in May 2026 that PayPal planned to reduce its global workforce by 20% over the next two to three years as part of a transformation programme expected to generate at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings.
PayPal had around 23,800 employees globally at the end of 2025, implying that roughly 4,760 roles could ultimately be affected if the full 20% reduction is implemented.
PayPal’s India Technology Footprint
PayPal established its first development centre in Chennai in 2008, which has grown into its largest technology centre outside the US. The facility works on payment platforms, cloud infrastructure, mobile experiences and distributed computing.
The company later opened a centre in Bengaluru, positioned as an innovation lab focused on areas including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision and data science.
Its Hyderabad technology hub, opened in 2019, specialises in risk management, fraud prevention and data science, including support for small and medium-sized businesses.
Fresh Pressure On India’s GCC Workforce
PayPal’s job cuts add to mounting pressure on India’s mature global capability centre (GCC) workforce as multinational companies restructure operations and push for greater efficiency.
Earlier this week, Oracle began another round of layoffs, estimated to affect nearly 3,000 employees in India. Ride-hailing company Uber has also started cutting jobs globally, including in India.
India’s GCC sector witnessed more than 6,000 job cuts in 2025 amid macroeconomic pressures and a growing shift towards AI-led efficiency rather than traditional headcount expansion.
Visual effects and animation company Technicolor accounted for the largest reduction, with its shutdown affecting around 3,000 jobs.
Other examples include automotive technology company AUMOVIO, which was reported by Moneycontrol to be planning around 1,000 job cuts, while Wells Fargo shut its Chennai GCC and Walmart eliminated positions across its Bengaluru and Chennai operations as part of broader restructuring efforts.