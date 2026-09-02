TCS Edges Out Accenture For Best Buy’s India GCC Operations In ₹2,000-Cr Deal

TCS has won the mandate to run US retailer Best Buy’s India GCC operations.
The five-year deal is estimated to be worth around ₹2,000 crore.
Accenture and Wipro were also in the race for the technology services engagement.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won a technology services mandate covering the India global capability centre (GCC) operations of US consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI). TCS is understood to have edged past Accenture in the final stage of the selection process.
Best Buy had invited technology companies to bid for the engagement through a request for proposal (RFP). TCS emerged as the winner after offering competitive pricing along with service-level agreements and productivity benefits, people familiar with the matter told the publication.
The five-year engagement is estimated at around ₹2,000 crore and covers Best Buy’s Bengaluru GCC as well as a wider technology services mandate, including data, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), according to the report.
Best Buy’s Bengaluru Centre At The Core
Best Buy’s India GCC has around 600 employees and is based in Bengaluru. The new engagement would expand TCS’s existing relationship with the US retailer, which already includes technology services and digital transformation work.
HFS Research CEO Phil Fersht told the publication that TCS’s existing relationship with Best Buy could generate $75 million-$100 million in annual revenue. He noted that the value of the existing contract has not been publicly disclosed.
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Best Buy established a 70,000-square-foot technology centre in Bengaluru in 2024 as part of its digital transformation efforts. The centre was planned as an innovation hub covering areas such as digital strategy, product management, design, engineering, infrastructure and operations.
In 2024, Brian Tilzer, then Best Buy’s chief digital, analytics and technology officer, told the publication that the India hub was intended to become the company’s “heart of innovation” around mobile and AI platforms, with teams being built in those areas.
AI And Digital Commerce Drive Focus
The Bengaluru centre has gained importance as Best Buy increases its focus on AI and digital commerce. The retailer had earlier said the India hub would play a major role in developing teams around mobile and AI platforms.
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Wipro was also part of the initial shortlist for the technology services engagement, according to TOI. The competition highlights the growing role of Indian IT companies in managing and expanding global technology operations for multinational businesses.
Best Buy reported revenue of $41.7 billion for fiscal 2026, up from $41.5 billion a year earlier, while comparable sales increased 0.5%. Growth in computing and mobile phones partly offset declines in home theatre and appliances.
The latest mandate could further deepen the technology relationship between TCS and Best Buy as the retailer continues to invest in digital capabilities, data and AI.