HCLtech Launches ₹185 Cr Advanced Semiconductor Lab In Bengaluru

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday announced the launch of an advanced semiconductor lab in Bengaluru, entailing an investment of ₹185 crore.
The move comes as India seeks to establish itself as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and chip design, underpinned by the ₹1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 programme.
The government, last month, notified Semicon 2.0, outlining eligibility and incentives across the full stack of the semiconductor value chain.
A recent string of high-profile investment commitments from domestic conglomerates and global players, spanning wafer fabrication and advanced packaging, and chip design, has further underscored growing confidence in India's semiconductor ambitions.
In a release on Tuesday, HCLTech said the new facility is a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing semiconductor innovation and accelerating time-to-market for global clients and positions it strongly in offering integrated semiconductor testing capabilities.
"With two decades of semiconductor expertise, HCLTech’s new 40,000 sq ft advanced semiconductor lab, featuring 25,000 sq ft of Class 10K and 1K cleanrooms, delivers end-to-end post-silicon engineering, advanced testing and failure analysis," the release said.
The facility is equipped with tools from Teradyne, Advantest, Keysight, Tektronix and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc supporting research and development, pre-production and production qualification, enabling faster turnaround, superior quality and reduced complexity for global customers, the company further informed.
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The lab provides a unified platform for electrical validation, automated testing, qualification and failure analysis, streamlining the journey from design specifications to finished semiconductor parts, it added.
By closing critical gaps in India’s semiconductor landscape, the lab enables HCLTech to deliver faster, more comprehensive solutions, giving customers access to cutting-edge facilities and skilled teams, ultimately driving greater innovation and efficiency for clients and the industry as a whole, it said.
"This facility reflects our deep commitment to investing in high-end engineering capabilities. We are excited to contribute to the country’s vision of becoming a global hub for advanced technology,” Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Global Head, Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, said