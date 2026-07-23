Rayzon Solar And Caelux Bring Perovskite-Plus-Silicon Technology To India

About Caelux Corporation

Headquartered in Baldwin Park, California, Caelux is a global leader in perovskite solar technology (an advanced crystalline structure that converts sunlight into electricity) development and manufacturing, delivering the lowest-cost form of new energy generation. The company’s proprietary technology transforms the top glass of solar modules into a second power generation layer, increasing energy density by up to 30% and improving LCOEs (levelized cost of electricity) by 20% or more. Through integrative design, low-cost structure, and scalable manufacturing, Caelux is unlocking a step-function advancement for the energy industry. For more information, please visit: caelux.com.