PW IOI Students Secure Internships And Jobs Before Graduation

With a package of ₹17 lakh per annum, Raj has secured the highest compensation in the batch as of now. “The support of my teachers and the competitive spirit in the classroom motivated me to do my best. While here I was able to complete multiple internships and get real-world experience. I had to learn how to manage my time but with the mentorship I got at IOI, I was able to finesse my skills as a data analyst and got international exposure, which helped me land this job,” he said.