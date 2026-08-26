Park Medi World Limited Wins PPP Mandate To Develop A 550-Bed Hospital In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

The site is strategically located directly behind Arail Ghat — a section of which is reserved for VIP darshan — in one of the most densely populated parts of Prayagraj. Arail Ghat lies approximately 3 kilometers from the Sangam Ghat by road, or around 0.5 kilometres by boat, placing the facility within close reach of one of the country’s most significant pilgrimage destinations and its substantial resident and visiting population. Upon completion, it will be the largest private healthcare facilities in the city.