Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar Campus, Witnesses Its 6th Convocation Ceremony On November 14, 2026

Shri Sandeep Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, MC2 Foundation, congratulated all the students and highlighted India’s energy security challenges, particularly its dependence on imported crude oil and LPG, and the resilience and innovation demonstrated by Indian refineries during the recent geopolitical crisis. Emphasising Assam’s rich petroleum heritage, including the Digboi Refinery and Nazira oilfields, he acknowledged the region’s significant contribution to India’s oil and gas industry. He encouraged students to participate in energy research, innovation and entrepreneurship through industry-academia collaboration. He shared that success depends not merely on degrees or technical knowledge but also on a positive attitude, continuous learning, curiosity, perseverance and passion. He urged students to embrace challenges, pursue their goals and maintain a healthy balance between work and life.