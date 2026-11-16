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Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% Of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit In H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH And 51% YoY

Shreeji reports 51% YoY PAT growth in H1 FY27, achieving 84% of FY26 full-year profit with improved EBITDA and reduced borrowings.

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Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% Of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit In H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH And 51% YoY

New Delhi [India], November 16: Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) reported strong H1 FY27 performance, with net profit reaching ₹16.77 Cr, equivalent to approximately 84% of its entire FY26 profit. The Company also delivered a sharp improvement in operating profitability, with EBITDA more than doubling HoH, alongside positive operating cash flow and lower borrowings.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total Income: ₹423.95 Cr, up 43.9% YoY

  • EBITDA: ₹25.24 Cr, up 58.5% YoY and 105.9% HoH

  • EBITDA Margin: 5.98%, improved by 56 bps YoY and 339 bps HoH

  • Net Profit: ₹16.77 Cr, up 51.0% YoY and 90.3% HoH

  • Net Profit Margin: 3.96%, improved by 18 bps YoY and 210 bps HoH

  • Operating Cash Flow: Positive at ₹12.61 Cr

  • Borrowings: Reduced by 31.9% (₹14.50 Cr) to ₹30.97 Cr since March 2026

Key Business & Corporate Highlights:

  • Profitability Milestone: H1 FY27 EBITDA reached nearly 90% of the Company’s full-year FY26 EBITDA.

  • Business Expansion: Board approved entry into household and commercial cleaning products under the Klariss brand in October 2026.

  • Credit Rating Upgrade: Infomerics upgraded the Company’s long-term rating to IVR BBB/Stable in October 2026.

Notably, EBITDA more than doubled and net profit grew 90% HoH despite lower sequential income, highlighting the improvement in operating efficiency and cost management. Together with stronger cash generation and a nearly one-third reduction in borrowings, the results reflect meaningful progress in profitability and financial discipline.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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