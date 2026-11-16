A Legacy Built To Last – Duroply

Established in 1957, Duroply has witnessed significant changes in the way India builds, furnishes and experiences its spaces. From the early adoption of plywood in modern construction and interiors to the growing demand for specialised materials and design-led solutions, the industry has continued to evolve. Throughout this journey, Duroply has focused on expanding its capabilities and strengthening its product portfolio to address the changing requirements of consumers, architects, interior designers, carpenters and other stakeholders across the value chain.