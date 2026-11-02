RGIPT–CHT MoU To Advance Energy Research, Industry Collaboration And Start-Up Development

Joint Ph.D. Fellowships to Address Industrial Challenges

A key component of the agreement is the proposed CHT–RGIPT Joint Ph.D. Research Fellowship Programme, which will support doctoral research on challenges identified by the petroleum, petrochemical and energy industries. Up to three scholars may be enrolled annually, with the possibility of increasing the intake to five, subject to the agreed provisions, and a maximum of 10 fellows may be supported at any given time. Selected scholars will receive a fellowship 25% higher than the prevailing CSIR/UGC-NET/GATE fellowship rates, along with other admissible benefits.