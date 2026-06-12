IIFD Surat’s Fashionate 2026 Connects Future Designers With Industry Leaders Shantanu And Nikhil

Among the most remarkable showcases were collections like Gali Ki Deewarein, inspired by forgotten streets, faded posters, and the silent stories hidden within old urban lanes; Vruksha – Art of Sustainability, which beautifully reflected harmony between nature and fashion through mindful and sustainable design; Clarté – Rotten But Regal, which transformed imperfection and decay into striking luxury; The Dystribe, exploring survival and resilience through a dystopian lens; Kshatsaundarya, celebrating beauty within imperfection inspired by fractured architecture and sculptures; Armoriere, a dramatic avant-garde interpretation of futuristic evolution and strength; and Intravoid, inspired by the delicate yet powerful microscopic structure of bone tissues, balancing fragility with resilience.