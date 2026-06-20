Prabhu Deva Welcomes The MG M9 – Presidential Limousine By MG SELECT

Fittingly for a man who has never sat still on screen, currently juggling a fantasy epic releasing in thirteen languages alongside multiple Tamil and Telugu productions,Prabhu Deva’s latest acquisition is built for arriving in style and being thoroughly comfortable about it. Known for setting trends and redefining excellence both on and off screen, his remarkable journey has made him one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated personalities. The MG M9, with its understated elegance and contemporary design, perfectly complements his dynamic persona and discerning lifestyle.