The accomplishments reflect the hard work and perseverance of the students and reinforce GD Goenka International School Surat’s emphasis on sports alongside academic achievement. The school remains committed to providing students with opportunities to pursue their sporting aspirations while supporting their overall development. The GD Goenka International School Surat family congratulates all the swimmers and wishes them continued success in future competitions. Press Release GD Goenka International School Surat students win multiple medals at Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition Surat: Students of GD Goenka International School Surat delivered impressive performances at the recent Surat District Motivational Swimming Competition, organised by the Surat District Aquatic Association, bringing laurels to the school with a series of medal-winning performances.